Molly-Mae Hague explains how she got her hair done during lockdown – after showing off new look

Molly-Mae Hague has explained how she got her hair done during lockdown, after showing off a brand new look.

On Tuesday, the Love Island star debuted a much shorter hairstyle on Instagram, in the form of a long bob.

Fans were quick to praise the 21-year-old’s new hairstyle, but some questioned how she got her hair cut during the UK’s current lockdown.

One fan commented: “Love Molly just shame she done this in a lockdown.” [sic]

The reality star has since explained she had her extensions professionally removed for a photoshoot.

Hairdressers in the UK are currently closed until April 12 under lockdown restrictions, however hair and makeup is permitted for work purposes on TV sets and magazine shoots.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Molly told fans: “As for the new hair, I’ve been on a commercial photo shoot on which I had my extensions removed. Just so you guys understand why my hairs changed.”

Last month, fellow Love Island star Olivia Attwood admitted she felt “guilty” after getting her hair dyed during lockdown.

During a Q&A on Instagram, a fan asked, “How have you had your hair done???” and Olivia replied, “Just the front bit was coloured the other day on set at a shoot.”

The 29-year-old added: “Sorry – I don’t make the rules… but still feel guilty lol.”

