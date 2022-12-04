Molly-Mae Hague drops huge hint about her due date

Molly-Mae Hague has dropped a huge hint about her due date.

In September, the influencer announced she was expecting her first child, with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, and later revealed they were expecting a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the 23-year-old dropped a hint that she was ready to give birth any day now.

Molly-Mae shared a video of her laying out the items she would be packing in her hospital bag.

She wrote: “Hospital bag prep starts… to be quite honest I haven’t the first clue what I’m doing/packing.”

Molly-Mae, who is expecting a baby girl, recently dropped a hint about her baby’s name.

The mum-to-be previously teased that people will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.

Fans were convinced they’d worked out their daughter’s name, after spotting “clues” hidden on her Instagram.

The influencer has used the cloud emoji in the caption of a host of her Instagram posts lately, leading fans to believe her daughter’s name will be Cloud, Dream, or something related to the emoji.

However, Molly-Mae has since dispelled these rumours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Taking to TikTok last month, Molly-Mae lip-synced to the viral TikTok sound “Hmm… funny. But not funny ha-ha, funny weird”.

She wrote on the video, “When people think they’ve cracked your baby name because you overuse an emoji.”

Molly-Mae added that she “just thinks the cloud emoji is cute”.