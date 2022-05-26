Molly-Mae Hague celebrates her 23rd birthday on romantic holiday with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague is celebrating her 23rd birthday today.

The Love Island star is currently on a romantic holiday in Dubai with her boyfriend Tommy Fury, and she woke up this morning to an incredible surprise from her boxer beau.

Tommy filled their luxury hotel room with gold and cream balloons with long streamers, and also gifted Molly a stunning bouquet of roses.

Tommy then shared a sweet birthday tribute to Molly on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of her wearing a black bikini, the 23-year-old wrote: “My woman. Happy Birthday beautiful…the best partner a man could wish to have🤍”

Molly commented on the post: “oh I love you.”