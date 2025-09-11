Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on winning NTA and pays gratitude to fellow nominees

Molly-Mae Hague broke her silence on winning her National Television Award (NTA) for Best Authored Documentary on Wednesday night, reflecting on both the honour of her win and the inspiring stories of her fellow nominees.

The former Love Island star triumphed over tough competition, including the late Rob Burrow, a motor neurone disease sufferer, and cancer survivor Amy Dowden.

Although many expected Rob’s family to take home the award, it was Molly-Mae who ultimately scooped the prize.

In her acceptance speech, she paid a kind nod to Rob, who passed away aged 41 last year, and to his family.

The influencer’s documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, explored her personal crisis amid her split from professional boxer Tommy Fury, his struggles with alcohol, and the challenges she faced launching her Maebe clothing line.

Following her win, Tommy took to social media to congratulateWords his partner, writing: “Words can’t describe!!! So unbelievably proud of you. Well done ❤️❤️❤️”

Following the awards, Molly-Mae took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message, reflecting on her fellow nominees and the significance of her win.

She wrote: “Last night at the NTAs I shared a category with people whose stories will always be more powerful and inspirational than mine… I want to dedicate this award to the late Rob Burrow and his family and to the remarkable people in my category… this win belongs to them. I’m so grateful for the recognition and to have stood alongside such strength and inspiration. To everyone that voted… I am absolutely blown away.”

Despite some criticism, including claims from Vogue Williams that she fabricated her split from Tommy Fury for publicity, Molly-Mae received widespread support.

Stacey Solomon, a two-time NTA nominee, wrote: “You are special. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Congratulations darling.”

Fans also praised her impact, with one commenting: “Ultimately the public chose where they wanted to vote. Robs story is remarkable and you spoke beautifully but I think people voted for you because it resonated with so many people…”

The fan continued:”Breakups/co parenting/heartbreak and alcoholism are huge topics that people navigate every day. You might feel other people’s are more inspirational but actually you helped more people feel seen and validated that you probably realise…”

‘Congratulations on an award you really deserved’.

The NTA win marks a major milestone in Molly-Mae’s career, highlighting her transition from reality star to respected documentary creator and reinforcing her growing influence in television.