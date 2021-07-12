Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury spark rumors they’ve secretly wed

Molly Mae-Hague and Tommy Fury have sparked marriage rumours.

The couple met on Love Island in 2019, and celebrated their two-year anniversary last week.

To mark the occasion, Tommy whisked his girlfriend off to Bath for a romantic get-away, and the couple went to the theatre to see Woman In Black.

Molly shared a photo of her theatre ticket to her Instagram Stories, and captioned the post: “Can’t believe we managed to get tickets to see this tonight… one of our fav horror films in the theatre! Always wanted to see a show together.”

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the name on her ticket was M Fury instead of M Hague, sparking marriage rumours.

Goss.ie have contacted Molly’s rep for comment.

It comes after Molly recently revealed in a YouTube video that she and Tommy had already tried on engagement rings.

During a Q&A, the 22-year-old said: “The next question I’m going to answer is: ‘When is Tommy proposing?’ You guys are desperate for the answer to that one!”

“We did try on some rings, so that was fun. I haven’t chosen a ring, we were just out shopping and we thought we would just try some on.”

“It was really fun, it’s a whole new world to me. I have no idea about diamonds and picking a ring.”

“There’s so many things you have to take into consideration, and people say the best place to get a ring is in Dubai but we can’t go over to Dubai right now,” she added.

Tommy also recently teased in an Instagram Q&A that he would be popping the question “pretty soon”.