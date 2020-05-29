Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury slammed for importing puppy from RUSSIA amid the coronavirus pandemic

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have been slammed by fans for importing a puppy from Russia – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Love Island star received the new pet from Tommy as a 21st birthday gift earlier this week, but had to wait until last night to meet her new pooch.

Taking to her Instagram Story last night, Molly shared a photo of her new puppy’s toys and dog bowls, and wrote: “Has anyone ever received a puppy at night? What are you meant to do? Put them to bed or stay up with them??!”

Molly then told fans: “He was meant to be here on my birthday btw guys but he’s coming from Russia so there were delays etc.”

The 21-year-old has since deleted the post about her puppy being imported from Russia, after fans slammed the reality star on Twitter.

Can anyone explain why Molly-mae and Tommy Fury have got a puppy IMPORTED FROM RUSSIA????? There’s so so many fucking dogs in this country without homes as it is. Never mind the exotic disease risk. What the fuck. Ludicrous. pic.twitter.com/JCUhlUN9Id — Lottie (@SticksAndBr1cks) May 28, 2020

Wait Molly Mae is having a puppy shipped to her from Russia? There’s literally so many dogs sat in adoption centres and they choose to get a dog shipped from another country wtf is that about? — Harley Louisa (@HarleyLouisar) May 28, 2020

Are you realllllly telling me that Tommy Fury thought its was necessary to get Molly Mae a puppy from Russia, for it to be a Pomeranian, a breed widely available in the UK, without the dog having to suffer from all the travel 🥴 laughable — Abbie (@torkersss) May 28, 2020

can’t believe molly mae got a puppy shipped from russia when there are hundreds of dogs in rescue centres waiting to be adopted….. bad form man — samantha 💙🐝 (@primrosedodie) May 28, 2020

Makes me so angry that tommy shipped in a puppy from Russia for molly mae like what is the actual need other than to showboat just get a puppy from England man if you’re a dog lover you’d know dogs a perfect no matter the breeding or where they’re from — Moll (@MollyBatteson) May 29, 2020

Many criticised the couple’s choice to import a pet amid the coronavirus pandemic, instead of adopting a dog from a rescue in the UK.

Ignoring her critics, Molly-Mae continued to share pictures and videos of her new Pomeranian pooch last night, after it finally arrived at their Manchester apartment.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.