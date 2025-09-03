Molly-Mae Hague admits struggles balancing career and motherhood after ‘secret’ nanny revelation

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted she has been struggling to balance her career and motherhood after a source claimed the businesswoman had a “secret” nanny.

With a claimed net worth of £6 million, the 26-year-old businesswoman and former Love Islander revealed she was having trouble between her profession and motherhood.

However, this revelation came just days after a source revealed to The Daily Mail that she had a “full-time” nanny who “worked all day, every day.”

She said in her recent vlog of her troubles: “Bambi’s at nursery today so I have a bit of ‘me time’, I’m so excited.”

“I’ve had the most mental week. Life at the minute is like… I can’t… every single day Fran [Molly’s manager] will send me my schedule and I’ll look at it and I’m just like, ‘Ok, so at what point in the day do I come up to breathe? Oh, that’s right, I don’t.'”

Molly continued: “Every Friday we try and leave it free in my diary, sometimes it doesn’t happen. But because Bambi’s at nursery we can’t book shoots or meetings just in case I get a call.”

“If Tommy’s busy and I get a call asking me to pick her up, I can’t be away or on a shoot or something where I can’t leave. So as much as nursery’s great, for me, it’s not like definite childcare because they could call me and say they need picking up.”

The celebrity frequently posts vlogs in which she talks about her experiences with their two-year-old daughter, Bambi.

Speaking in a new YouTube video after a few weeks off, Molly Mae said: “No matter what went on online after my last couple of videos, do I have a single regret for speaking about how I feel in my motherhood journey over the past couple of weeks?”

“Absolutely not. In my DMs, the messages that I receive when I open up about my feelings towards motherhood and how sometimes I’m feeling and I’m vulnerable about it, like it makes it so incredibly worth it.”

“Because the messages I receive, I have mums actually saying to me, like, you don’t understand how much I needed to hear what you said. I know it’s what I need to do. Like. I’m not going to shy away ever from talking about how I’m really feeling in any situation,” she confessed.