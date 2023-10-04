Molly-Mae Hague admits she’s ‘not in a good place’ as she details ‘breakdown’

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted she’s “not in a good place” as she detailed a “breakdown” she recently had.

The 24-year-old rocketed to fame after placing runner-up on Love Island 2019 alongside her beau Tommy Fury.

The couple have gone from strength to strength after leaving the Majorcan villa, welcoming their first child together – a daughter named Bambi, in January, and getting engaged in July.

Speaking during her recent trip to New York, Molly-Mae revealed in a vlog that she wasn’t “in a good place”.

The Love Island star candidly admitted she “took a turn for the worse” prior to going out for dinner.

Sitting in a robe with a full face of makeup on, the mum-of-one said: “I had a bit of a meltdown, as you do.”

“I tried to make a bit of an effort tonight and tried to look nice and feel nice, and spend a bit of time doing my make-up and my hair.”

“And as just still felt – as women – and I’m sure guys get this too, you sometimes just don’t feel nice even when you make an effort,” Molly-Mae continued.

“Then I was on the phone to Tommy and talking about Bambi and I was just getting upset.”

“Then I feel like suddenly, all at once, everything came on top of me.”

“I had a bit of a breakdown just before we went out.”

“Some tears were shed and I had a bit of a moment which was weird because I was literally feeling fine all day,” the mum-of-one continued.

“Maybe it’s everything, the jet lag and eating rubbish food and missing Bambi so much and really trying not to think about it too much.”

“And the moment you do and just stop, it all hits you.”