Molly-Mae Hague admits she cried ‘every single day’ at the start of her pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted she cried “every single day” at the start of her pregnancy.

The Love Island star, 23, is expecting her first child with her boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Speaking in her latest YouTube video about her pregnancy so far, the mum-to-be said: “I had extreme emotions up to seven weeks, so from finding out to about seven or eight weeks, I was so, so, so emotional. I cried literally every single day.”

“Emotions were very high and I felt sad a lot which was very weird because all our dreams had come true.”

“I had fallen pregnant. I was so, so happy, but I couldn’t feel that happiness yet. Up until eight weeks, I felt quite sad, which I didn’t expect,” Molly-Mae added.

“My main symptom throughout my whole pregnancy has been hunger, especially through my first trimester. The hunger was unlike anything I have ever, ever, experienced.”

“I knew that pregnant women ‘eat for two’ and you experience hunger, but I didn’t realise it was a clinical, medical thing.”

“Sometimes I have been in the car with Tommy and been like ‘if you don’t pull over to a service station right now and help me get some food, I am going to collapse on the floor’. That was the levels it was, it was unbelievable.”

Molly-Mae is expecting a baby girl, and she recently teased that people will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.

She said in the same YouTube video: “Yes, we do have a baby girl name picked out, I’ve had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself.”

“It’s always been a dream little girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too.”

“It’s a really really unusual and a different name, I do not know anybody else with the name.”

“I’ve not seen any other girls with the name before, it’s that different. I think you guys are going to either absolutely love it or hate it – but we absolutely love it.”

“It’s super unusual, super different, nobody will guess it because it’s not really a name. It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it.”

“It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before… It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.”