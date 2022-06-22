Molly-Mae Hague addresses Tommy Fury split rumours: ‘My DMs are going mad’

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to rumours she’s split from Tommy Fury.

The couple found love on the 2019 series of Love Island, in which they came runner-up to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

On Tuesday, Molly shared a video of Tommy’s new home, writing: “Yeah I’ll be visiting a lot @tommyfury.”

The 23-year-old later explained why Tommy had moved into his own place, and insisted they are still very much together.

She wrote: “Omg guys Tommys just training down in London. We haven’t split up, my dms are going mad.”

The influencer also shared a snap of a small frame with a picture of her and Tommy kissing, which was placed by his bedside table.

She wrote: “On his bedside [crying emoji] Why you this cute.”

It comes after the couple sparked engagement rumours while on holidays in Dubai earlier this month, after they were reportedly seen eyeing up a £222k ring in Dubai.

According to The Sun, the couple were seen laughing and joking in a Dubai jewellery store where they allegedly picked out a five-carat diamond ring.

A source at the store said Molly discussed how she wanted the ring mounted with the shop owner, whilst her boxer beau sighed: “I’m just here to pay for it, mate.”

The insider told the outlet: “It was a very funny moment. Molly-Mae pretended to be upset but then laughed and got on with discussing the ring.”

“The couple were lovely and charming and looked very much in love.”

“Tommy was insistent it must be a rare, top-of-the-range flawless gem. And Molly-Mae spent a long time discussing how the ring must be designed,” the source added.

The couple have been plagued by engagement rumours since they moved in together after the show, as they regularly discuss marriage and starting a family.

Fans were convinced the pair were going to get engaged on New Year’s Eve last year, after the professional boxer surprised Molly with a last-minute trip to the Big Apple.

But days later, the influencer shut down speculation Tommy flew her to New York to propose.

In a vlog documenting their trip, the 23-year-old said she was “sick and tired” of the engagement speculation.

“I’m getting a little bit sick and tired that every single person thinks Tommy is proposing to me out here,” she said.

“He literally booked this trip, like, two days ago, it hasn’t been planned for long at all. I can promise you guys he is not proposing to me.”

After Tommy smirked at the camera, Molly continued: “Don’t act like you are Tommy because we all know that you’re not, and everyone’s going to be like ‘oh, he’s going to propose’.

“I’m not saying that he won’t propose at some point in the next year, but I know this trip is not the one, so don’t get your hopes up.”

Their engagement wouldn’t be a huge surprise, as in October the reality star said she wanted a ring from Tommy “soon”.

The couple also bought a £3.5 million home together earlier this year.