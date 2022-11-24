Ad
Mollie King welcomes her first child with fiancé Stuart Broad

Mollie King has welcomed her first child with her fiancé Stuart Broad.

The Saturdays star announced the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday.

Sharing a carousel of her and Stuart with their newborn daughter, she wrote: “Welcome to the world Annabella Broad.”

“We have never been so in love ❤️,” she continued.

Mollie announced her pregnancy on Instagram back in June with a sweet black and white snap of her beau kissing her growing baby bump.

She wrote at the time: “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year! We’re absolutely over the moon ❤️.”

The English cricketer shared the same snap to his Instagram and captioned the post, “Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting times ahead! ❤️.”

 

Mollie and Stuart have dated on and off since 2012.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2021.

