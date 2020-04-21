The reality star is edging closer to her due date

Millie Mackintosh shares candid message as she reflects on her pregnancy journey

Millie Mackintosh has shared a candid message as she edges closer to her due date.

The former Made In Chelsea star described her pregnancy journey as one “hell of a ride”, as she reflected on the past few months in a post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Millie shared a series of photos documenting her path to motherhood.

She wrote: “As my due date gets closer, I’ve been reflecting on the last nine months and what it’s meant to me, and as you’ve all been an important part of this journey, I thought I’d share the memories with you that’ll stick with me forever.”

“The first image is Hugo and I in Indonesia last year, I love this photo because we were so relaxed and happy, I was pregnant but didn’t know yet.”

Millie then shared a photo of her positive pregnancy test, and wrote: “Then came the day we found out we were officially expecting and our lives changed forever.”

Posting a photo of her in a pink dress, followed by a sweet snap of her stylist’s daughter touching her bump, Millie wrote: “Another highlight was finding out that we were having a little girl, I wore a pink dress to share the news!”

“It really sank in that we were going to have a daughter when my stylist’s little girl tried to talk to my baby bump, I couldn’t stop crying happy tears!”

Alongside happy images, Millie also posted a candid selfie of her crying, and wrote: “With the highs come the lows and some days the hormones really kick in and the tears flow for no reason but that’s all part and parcel of making a life!”

She finished the post by thanking her husband Hugo, her family, friends and fans for their continuous support.

“One things for sure, it’s been a hell of a ride being heavily pregnant in a time that’ll go down in history, but I feel very lucky I’ve had so much support from Hugo, friends and family and of course all of you #nearlythere #thirdtrimester #wegotthis,” she added.

