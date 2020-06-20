Home UK Showbiz Millie Mackintosh posts touching tribute to husband Hugo Taylor on their second...

Millie Mackintosh posts touching tribute to husband Hugo Taylor on their second wedding anniversary

The couple recently welcomed their first child

Millie Mackintosh has posted a touching tribute to her husband Hugo Taylor on their second wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the former Made in Chelsea star marked the occasion by sharing a throwback snap of them kissing at their wedding reception.

Millie captioned the post: “2 years ago! Love you more each day @hugotaylorlondon #mylobsterforlife 💗.”

 

Millie and Hugo tied the knot in Chelsea Town Hall back in 2018, before hosting their wedding reception at Whithurst Park in West Sussex.

Two years later, the couple have welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sienna Grace, who was born on May 1st 2020.

 

The first four weeks of your life have been the best four weeks of mine. Thank you for making me a Mummy darling girl 💗

