Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor reveal the gender of their second child in sweet video

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor reveal the gender of their second child...

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have revealed the gender of their second child in a sweet video.

The couple announced they were expecting again earlier this month, after welcoming their first child last year.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Millie shared a video of her and Hugo popping a gender reveal balloon – which confirmed they’re having a baby girl.

The 31-year-old captioned the post: “Girl or Boy……? Wait for it!! We were away with family a few weeks ago when the results arrived and I got my mum to organise a gender reveal balloon…”

“We found out with Sienna over the phone and it was so special to make a moment of it! We are delighted and now even more excited about our new arrival.”

Millie and Hugo tied the knot in June 2018 at Chelsea Town Hall, before hosting their wedding reception at Whithurst Park in West Sussex.

The couple are already parents to a daughter named Sienna, who they welcomed last May.

