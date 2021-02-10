Millie Mackintosh admits she is ‘struggling’ to juggle motherhood and social media

The former Made In Chelsea star welcomed her first child in May

Millie Mackintosh has admitted she is “struggling” to juggle motherhood and social media.

The former Made In Chelsea star welcomed her daughter Sienna with her husband Hugo Taylor back in May.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the new mum got candid with her 1.4 million followers about the “pressure” she feels to produce good content while taking care of her young child.

Sharing a sweet snap with Sienna, Millie wrote: “Recently I have been struggling to juggle both motherhood and the time I spend online.”

“I am often conscious that social media can be seen as a platform that allows the unrealistic depiction of peoples lives to be shared however, I am proud of the community it has allowed me to create, and the opportunities it has brought me.”

“Used in the right way, it is an incredibly powerful tool. It was my intention to have a space that allowed me to communicate authentically with like minded women, and I feel so lucky to have a platform that I can share my journey on, as I navigate through life and motherhood.”

“Being able to support other women, is a great privilege, and without social media, I would not be able to do this,” the 30-year-old confessed.

“As with anything that you put your heart and sole into, there’s an underlying pressure, for me it’s to create and deliver the right content for you. I remind myself daily that it’s ok to wake up and think what on earth am I going to talk about today.”

“There’s poo all over the place, sick down my top, and my morning smoothie has just redecorated the kitchen ceiling, why would any of you be interested in hearing about that?”

“I’m beginning to realise now that many of you have probably had very similar mornings, and it’s comforting to know you’re not alone, to talk about it, and have a laugh (even if we are only doing it virtually).”

“I don’t want Sienna to grow up with me always on my phone, being online is my job, so it’s hard to differentiate life and work sometimes,” Millie continued.

“I know that I have to make a conscious decision to put down my phone and create those boundaries, as I can’t just log off a computer, shut my office door, forget about work and put my mummy hat on.”

“I’m sure you mummy’s out there feel the same, with nearly all of us working from home, it can be hard to leave work behind especially when you’ve had a tough day.”



“It’s about finding the right balance between the two, we’re not robots, we are only human, we can only try our best.”

“I’m trying to have a day at the weekend without my phone, as well as engrossing myself into more books before bed, instead of being on my phone, and getting stuck in that well known ‘scroll hole’,” she concluded the post.

