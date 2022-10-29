Mike Tindall reveals whether he has ‘royal permission’ to appear on I’m A Celeb 2022

Mike Tindall has revealed whether he has “royal permission” to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022.

The former England rugby player, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara, arrived in Brisbane Airport ahead of the upcoming series, which is due to air on November 6.

The 44-year-old is one of the biggest stars to enter the jungle this year, with bosses rumoured to have paid him up to £150,000 for his appearance on the show.

On Friday, Mike was “confirmed” as the first ever member of the Royal Family to take part in I’m A Celeb.

As he made his way through Brisbane Airport, the 44-year-old was asked: “Initial reports said you sought permission from certain members of the royal household, is that true?”

“It’s not something I need to tell you though is it,” Mike responded.

When asked how his wife Zara felt about his appearance on the show, the former rugby player said: “She is fine, otherwise I wouldn’t have done it would I?”

Mike and Zara tied-the-knot back in 2015.

The couple share three children together – Mia, 8, Lena, 4, and Luca, 1.

The former rugby player is one of a host of famous faces who are reportedly taking part in the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb, which airs on ITV and Virgin Media One on November 6.

The programme will air earlier than usual this year due to the World Cup.

The show will return to its Australian location for the first time since 2019, after travel restrictions forced ITV to film the series at Gwrych Castle in Wales in 2020 and 2021.

As well as the 2022 series of I’m A Celeb, there is an All Stars series of the show in the works, which will air next year.

The line-up for this season has not yet been announced, but a host of famous faces have been linked to the show.

