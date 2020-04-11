Michelle Keegan tipped to appear on huge reality show later this year

Michelle Keegan is hotly tipped to join the Strictly Come Dancing line up later this year.

The actress recently announced her plans to leave BBC drama, Our Girl, after four seasons playing Georgie Lane – which means she’ll have a lot more time on her hands.

According to The Sun, BBC bosses have placed Michelle at the top of their wish list for Strictly this year.

A source said: “Michelle ticks all the boxes. She’s glamorous, hugely popular and loves the show too. Producers are desperate to try and sign her up.”

“They know that getting her to agree would be a massive coup and are hoping she will do it.”

“She’s been spending the last few weeks self-isolating at home with Mark so when things can go back to normal, she will be looking to throw herself into new challenges. They don’t come much bigger than Strictly.”

If she signs up for the show, Michelle would be following in the footsteps of her husband Mark Wright, who appeared on the show back in 2014.

The former TOWIE star was paired up with pro dancer Karen Hauer and made it to the final, but placed in fourth after losing to Caroline Flack.