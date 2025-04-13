Michelle Keegan shares sweet tribute to baby daughter on sweet family holiday

Michelle Keegan has shared a sweet tribute to her baby daughter Palma on a sweet first family holiday.

Michelle posed with a sweet gold necklace, with the three-letter P pendants.

She wrote: “For my three girls. Palma 💓, Pheobe 🤎 and Pip 🤍.”

Alongside the sweet Necklace, Michelle wore a simple piece that read: “Palma.”

Michelle frequently posts pictures of her dachshund Phoebe and chihuahua Pip on social media.

The actress previously admitted she only wanted to date Mark, if he got on with her dogs.

Michelle previously told The Mirror: “I am a massive dog lover. My sausage dog has been with me since I was 21.”

“Until you get your own dog you don’t realise how much love you have for your pets.”

“Mark is a dog person, massively. He had to be to even go on a date with me. The most important things in my life are my dogs.”

The sweet tribute comes after Mark Wright set the record straight on the meaning behind his and Michelle Keegan’s baby’s name.

Speaking on the This Morning show alongside Olly Murs, Mark was asked what inspired him and his wife to name their daughter Palma.

The singer and fellow dad also asked about the reports that they had named their baby girl after their favourite Spanish destination.

Mark explained: “That’s what the papers say, we just love the name, we love the name Palmer with an ‘er’ and then we just liked the way it read, so we just love the name really.”

The former TOWIE star also shared the words of wisdom granted to him by Ed Sheeran regarding fatherhood.

He said: “We saw Ed last week, I’m a super fan, and he walked up and went ‘how are you feeling?’ He said: ‘Trust me, it gets easier.’”

However, despite finding some parts challenging, Mark confirmed that fatherhood is “incredible”, and added: “They say it’s the best feeling in the world, they’re not wrong.”

This is not the first time Mark has opened up about fatherhood on air, as a few weeks back he sat down with Olly Murs to share how the new role is going.

“Mate, it’s actually hard to put into words,” said the TV personality full of emotion.

He continued: “It’s the biggest achievement of my life its all I think about but obviously hats go off to my wife she is an absolute super human, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world.”

While praising Michelle, he explained that welcoming a baby with someone makes “you realise what our mums did for us…”

This also deepened the amount of respect he “already had” for his mother while also truly showing him “what women had to go through.”

“It’s the best feeling in the world. I wake up every morning just so excited to see her face,” he told the Troublemaker singer.

“I suppose everything else goes out the window and its made me realise what life is all about and my little baby Palma I love you so much and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

“It’s a very special feeling. I cant really put it into words. We’ve waited a little bit of time, we’ve chased our dreams and our careers and now we’re here. We’ve got a baby,” shared Mark.

The 38-year-old also joked about the lack of sleep he’s experiencing, and teased: “I am absolutely all over the shop I’m not gonna lie.”

“It feels like evening, it feels like breakfast but one things for sure I feel good I feel happy,” he added.