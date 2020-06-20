Michelle Keegan set to become a WAG – as football club hopes to sign husband Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan is reportedly set to become a WAG, as a football club is hoping to sign her husband Mark Wright.

According to The Sun, Billericay Town Football Club in Essex are hoping the former TOWIE star will sign a pay-as-you-play deal for next season.

It’s understood Mark, who has worked as TV presenter in recent years, received an offer from the team’s player-manager Jamie O’Hara.

A source said: “Jamie has known Mark for a while and has long-admired his ability on the pitch. He played to a decent standard as a youngster and was a professional for a time before focusing on showbiz.”

“Now Jamie has offered him a late lifeline back into football. It won’t be a groundbreaking wage but it could see him earning money to play the sport he loves again.”

“And it would make Michelle easily Britain’s most glamorous Wag. The locals in Billericay are going to be gobsmacked.”

Another source said: “Jamie said he was sure he could convince Mark to sign. The club’s new owners have also had conversations about him joining and they’re hopeful that between them they can get it done.”

“They’ve sold it as a win-win to him as he loves football anyway, so why not earn a few quid for it? Plus he’s massively into his fitness and what better way to keep in shape than a competitive 90 minutes plus regular training that fits in around his day job.”

As a youngster, Mark played for West Ham, Spurs and Arsenal, and later went pro by playing for Southend United up until 2011.

