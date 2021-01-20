The couple have been married since 2015

Michelle Keegan posts touching tribute to husband Mark Wright on his birthday

Michelle Keegan has posted a touching tribute to her husband Mark Wright on his 34th birthday.

The couple tied the knot back in 2015, three years after they first met in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram today, the actress shared never-before-seen snaps of her and Mark as she wished him a happy birthday.

She captioned the post: “Happy Birthday to my husband @wrighty_.”

“You drive me mental and keep me sane at the same time. So proud of you for everything you do and the person that you are.”

“Can’t wait to celebrate properly with you,” she added.

The Brassic star also shared a black-and-white snap of Mark cuddling their two dogs.

She captioned the post: “We love you loads ❤️.”

Michelle’s tribute to Mark is a welcome surprise, as the couple rarely share photos together on social media.

Last month, the 33-year-old told Women’s Health magazine: “A lot of things in my life are out of my control, but one thing I do have control over is my social media and I like to try and keep some memories private…”

“Over the years we’ve opened ourselves up to a lot of criticism, so it’s nice to have something just for us. I don’t want to feed the stories anymore…”

“Turning 30 really changed my perspective on things – I’ve grown as a person and I’m a lot more confident now,” she added.

Mark proposed to Michelle just nine months after they first met in 2012.

The couple went on to marry in May 2015, at St Mary’s Church in Suffolk.