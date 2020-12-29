Michelle Keegan expresses her frustration over constant baby speculation

The actress has been married to Mark Wright since 2015

Michelle Keegan is really tired of people asking her when she’s going to have kids with her husband Mark Wright.

The actress, who has been married to the former TOWIE star since 2015, has revealed that she’s constantly bombarded with baby questions because she’s a woman.

Speaking to Women’s Health magazine, Michelle said: “I do think it’s different for a woman. It shouldn’t be, but it is. I get asked about children whereas Mark wouldn’t, for example.”

“Why haven’t I had a child? When am I going to have a child? I don’t know what they want me to say.”

“I don’t know what the right or wrong answer is,” she said.

The 33-year-old also explained why she rarely posts photos of her and Mark on social media.

Michelle said: “A lot of things in my life are out of my control, but one thing I do have control over is my social media and I like to try and keep some memories private…”

“Over the years we’ve opened ourselves up to a lot of criticism, so it’s nice to have something just for us. I don’t want to feed the stories anymore…”

“Turning 30 really changed my perspective on things – I’ve grown as a person and I’m a lot more confident now.”

The couple tied the knot at Hengrave Hall in Suffolk back in 2015, three years after they first met in Dubai.

