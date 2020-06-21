The couple have welcomed a new dog during lockdown

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright reveal new puppy

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have welcomed a new puppy.

The married couple revealed on social media that they have added another mini dachshund to their family.

The couple already have dogs Phoebe and Pip together.

Michelle, 33, shared a sweet snap of herself with the new brown pup, called Nelly.

“Welcome to the family pretty girl.💚 P.S she’s my brothers puppy not mine 😭 #nelly #minidachshund,” she captioned the post.

Last month the Our Girl star said that her dog Phoebe was one of her “lockdown essentials”.

