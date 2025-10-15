Michelle Ackerley announces birth of her first child and reveals adorable name

Michelle Ackerley has announced that she is now a mum.

The Morning Live presenter has confirmed that she has given birth to her first child with her husband, Ben Ryan.

The couple are now parents to a bouncing baby girl, after previously revealing their struggles to conceive.

Michelle recently took to social media to announce the arrival of her daughter. On her Instagram account, the 41-year-old posted two adorable photos of her newborn from her hospital bed.

In the caption of her post, Michelle went on to unveil the full name of her little one.

“Welcome to the world Nala Lomani Ryan,” she gushed.

“Our hearts couldn’t be more full,” she added.

Many TV stars have since been taking to Michelle’s comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Aww congratulations x,” wrote former Love Island star Chyna Mills.

“Awwww look at this angel. Congrats!!” replied Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer.

Michelle initially announced her pregnancy with her first child in May of this year. At the time, the broadcaster revealed that she had struggled to fall pregnant due to her diagnosis with endometriosis and infertility.

On Instagram, Michelle reflected on her pregnancy journey by sharing a photo from her wedding day, as well as a sonogram snap.

“I can’t believe it’s nearly been a year since getting married and I honestly didn’t think 12months on that I’d be writing a post sharing that I’m pregnant….” she wrote.

“I wanted to share though as my journey with endometriosis and infertility is something I finally felt confident to start speaking about more openly last year – realising how many other women were going through similar experiences,” she continued.

“Even at the very start of this year I was gearing up for yet another endo procedure and trying to come to terms with the mental & physical impact they can have. It has been quite the emotional rollercoaster,” she penned.

“The news of falling pregnant really came as a massive surprise to both of us. We still can’t quite believe it. And so in October, the start of a new chapter begins for @benryan7s and I, albeit with nervous and cautious excitement,” Michelle concluded.