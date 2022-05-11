Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma addresses rumours she’s signed up for the upcoming series of Love Island

Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma has addressed rumours she will be a contestant on the upcoming series of Love Island.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that the 19-year-old had received her father’s blessing to go on the popular dating show this summer.

A source told the outlet: “Gemma isn’t just beautiful, smart and single, but she has one of the country’s best-loved sports stars as her dad.”

The insider added: “ITV bosses are scrambling to get her signed up for this year’s Love Island,” the source continued.

“However, if talks are successful, it’s likely to be a huge payday for Gemma too.”

However, Gemma recently revealed she isn’t interested in looking for love on the show yet.

She told The Daily Mail in March: “I watch [Love Island] every summer but right now it’s not something I would consider doing because I am not looking for love at the moment.”

Gemma admitted that she finds some of the challenges on the hit dating show “quite out there” which could be a problem for the teenager.

She said: “I’m not sure I would be able to kiss 10 boys in a row but I do think it’s a great show. Boys aren’t on the cards right now.”

Gemma also admitted that her dad “wouldn’t be very happy” if she appeared on the reality show, but revealed she would consider appearing when she’s older and has moved out of her parent’s house.