Michael Owen admits jealousy over his daughter Gemma’s relationship with her mother drove him to therapy

Michael Owen has admitted that jealousy over his daughter Gemma’s relationship with her mother Louise drove him to seek therapy.

The former footballer, who married his childhood sweetheart Louise in 2005, said that he struggled with his mental health after his retirement from football.

In his 2020 autobiography Reboot, Michael admitted he was “intentionally really hard on Louise” particularly on things he knew would “push her buttons most”, following his retirement as he battled his “own inner demons.”

One such subject was Louise’s relationship with their eldest daughter Gemma, 19.

Michael explained: “Let me be very clear and say that none of this was in any way a reflection on how I felt about either Gemma or Louise. I love them both with all of me.”

“I’d take everything out on Louise, though. I’d accuse her of spending all her time with her eldest and ignoring the other kids. It wasn’t even true.”

The 42-year-old admitted he feared divorce, so he and Louise began seeing a counsellor, whom he attended by himself thereafter.

Michael’s comments have resurfaced amid his daughter’s stint on Love Island.

Gemma, 19, is currently coupled up with Luca Bish on the show, however, her ex-boyfriend Jacques O’Neill entered the villa during Sunday night’s episode.