The reality star appeared on the hit dating show back in 2019

Michael Griffiths reveals he was sent death threats after Love Island

Michael Griffiths has revealed he was sent death threats after Love Island.

The reality star appeared on the show in 2019, where he was initially couple up with Amber Gill.

However, he famously dumped Amber for Joanna Chimonides after meeting her in Casa Amor, and was subjected to online abuse after he left the villa.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Michael said: “When I first came out I was getting quite a lot of death threats. People telling me to kill myself.”

“There were people telling me they knew where I lived and stuff like that and they were going to do things when they see me.”

“But nothing ever came from it, I’m not gonna live my life in fear because somebody is a bit of a keyboard warrior.”

“The way I see it is, if they’re gonna do it, they’re gonna do it. I can’t stop it so I’m not going to live my life in fear.”

“As a kid, I used to look over my shoulder all the time, but I’m not doing that anymore,” the former firefighter added.

“When you come off the show, the show kind of gives everybody therapists, you have to talk to them for a while.”

“They asked me things like this and I told them a little bit and they said I should go to the police and report it. I never really did, I just thought I can handle it myself.”

“I kind of feel like as time has gone on, people have seen who I actually am, like the kind of person I am and they’ve realised that I’m not what they’ve seen in a one-hour slot on seven weeks on TV.”

