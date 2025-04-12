Melanie Sykes shares emotional health update while revealing she has alopecia

Melanie Sykes has shared an emotional health update while revealing she is battling with alopecia in “quite a significant way.”

The TV personality posted a video on her YouTube channel, and titled it: “What happens when healthy medical services are hard to find and justice is non existent?”

Melanie explained that she has “lost half her hair” as showed her side profile, where she pointed out the bald spot.

“I am experiencing alopecia and heart issues due to all that has happened over the last few months. PTSD, shock, mistreatment and malpractice,” the 54-year-old revealed.

She then went on to speak about her experiences within the UK’s health care system, and told her subscribers: “I am uploading a new video on YouTube because I wanted to share what I have learned, observed and endured recently.”

She continued: “This country must do better, and get better. Our health services are utterly shocking bar a few and rare decent humans who listen without prejudice and judgement.”

The former Today with Des and Mel host went on to further detail her health issues, and shared: “I’m experiencing alopecia in quite a significant way.”

“I’ve lost inches off my hairline at the back and probably got half my hair at the moment…”

The mum-of-two also explained that she had been experiencing stress and insomnia, but is luckily now seeing a scalp specialist, who has confirmed that her hair will grow back.

After not being taken seriously for her “dodgy ticker” by medical professionals for months, she revealed she finally found a cardiologist who was willing to help with her heart issues.

Melanie also took to Instagram to share her story, and wrote alongside a photo revealing her hair loss: “Our health services are utterly shocking bar a few and rare decent humans who listen without predudice and judgement.”

She continued: “Despite these health developments, I myself am full of love, hope and happiness.”

“My two weeks in London were magical, and being with my sons, my pooch and my tiny circle of close friends who have been there for in spades has been so fun.”

“I love them and am grateful to them always, and for the new friends, generous souls and new contacts I made over that two weeks. You know who you are xxxx.”

In recent months, Mel spoke out about how she had developed a heart problem amid the allegations against her former colleague Gino D’Acampo.

She worked alongside the chef on ITV’s Let’s Do Lunch and has been open about her experiences with “misogyny” in the TV industry.

Gino was accused of allegations of inappropriate and intimidating behaviour over a 12-year period – all of which he denied.