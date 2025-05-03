Mel C discusses Spice Girls reunion while revealing one member ‘needs more convincing’

Mel C has teased the highly-anticipated Spice Girls reunion but revealed that one particular band member needs more convincing to hit the stage again.

Earlier this week, there was talk of the British girl band coming together again for a possible world tour to celebrate 30 years since the release of their debut single, Wannabe.

Speaking on the No Filter with Kate Langbroek podcast, Mel C shared: “Next year is a big year for us and we have to acknowledge it in some way.”

She continued: “So we are talking about what that’s going to look like and for me, Melanie, I know for sure, and Emma Bunton, we’d be back on stage. But sometimes other people need a little bit more convincing…”

Amid her revelation that it’s Geri Halliwell-Horner that needs convincing, this further adds to recent reports that Ginger Spice is set to meet with Spice Girls manager Simon in Miami to discuss the plans.

Geri was vague about the possible reunion, and said in an interview last month: “I love the Spice Girls as a whole movement, the tribe of us, and the individual members.”

On top of this, it was reported that Victoria Beckham told her former bandmates that she is “90 per cent out of the running.”

A source told The Sun: “There have been rumours swirling for months, but Geri has always been too busy and had other things on, preventing her from saying Yes.”

“Nothing is yet confirmed but Geri and Simon are back in touch with a myriad of exciting ideas.”

“Unfortunately Victoria has pretty much ruled herself out, but there is still a world in which she could do some sort of avatar appearance or a special one-off thing. She would always want to honour the girls’ history.”

The source added that with Geri being in Miami later this week to support her husband at the Grand Prix, Simon Fuller will also make an appearance.

The source said: “If Simon were to get involved, this would absolutely take any tour to the next level.”

The bands debut album Wannabe, released in 1996, propelled the girls to global fame.

The group last toured without Victoria in 2019, selling over 700,000 tickets across the UK and Ireland.

Amid the rumours, Mel C has been recently hinting at plans for a reunion in 20026.

On Australia’s 2Day FM in March, she said: “We have to do something special.”

“Obviously I can’t say too much but we are talking about things. Hopefully a nice little world tour!”