Meghan Markle teases Netflix documentary about her and Prince Harry’s ‘love story’

Credit: John Rainford/WENN.com
Meghan Markle has teased a Netflix documentary about her and Prince Harry’s “love story”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a major deal with Netflix in 2020, after they founded their own production company.

The deal allows them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the popular streaming service.

Photo credit: PA images / Getty images – Chris Jackson

In a new interview with The Cut, Meghan teased: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.”

The former Suits star then quoted what she says was the end of a speech she gave at her wedding, in which she took comfort in the “resounding knowing that, above all, love wins.”

The mother-of-two added: “I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on.”

Credit: Alexi Lubomirski

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously denied rumours of a reality show, but Meghan explained there’s a difference between a historical documentary and a reality docuseries.

When asked if what the couple are currently filming is a documentary about their love story, the 41-year-old replied: “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey. I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed.”

“I will tell you [the director] Liz Garbus is incredible,” she said, adding she’s going to leave it to her publicist and Netflix to decide what can be shared.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Cut (@thecut)

Meghan and Harry currently live in Montecito, California with their 3-year-old son Archie, and their daughter Lilibet Diana, 1.

