Meghan Markle teases Netflix documentary about her and Prince Harry’s ‘love story’

Meghan Markle has teased a Netflix documentary about her and Prince Harry’s “love story”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a major deal with Netflix in 2020, after they founded their own production company.

The deal allows them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the popular streaming service.

In a new interview with The Cut, Meghan teased: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.”

The former Suits star then quoted what she says was the end of a speech she gave at her wedding, in which she took comfort in the “resounding knowing that, above all, love wins.”

The mother-of-two added: “I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously denied rumours of a reality show, but Meghan explained there’s a difference between a historical documentary and a reality docuseries.

When asked if what the couple are currently filming is a documentary about their love story, the 41-year-old replied: “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey. I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed.”

“I will tell you [the director] Liz Garbus is incredible,” she said, adding she’s going to leave it to her publicist and Netflix to decide what can be shared.

Meghan and Harry currently live in Montecito, California with their 3-year-old son Archie, and their daughter Lilibet Diana, 1.