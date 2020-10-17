Home Royals Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana in new official photograph with...

Meghan Markle pays tribute to Princess Diana in new official photograph with Prince Harry

The photo was released by TIME magazine

Kendra Becker | Editor
Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana in a new official photograph with Prince Harry.

The new picture of the couple was released by TIME magazine on Friday, as they announced that Meghan and Harry will host a special edition of TIME100 Talks next week.

The talk will focus on the topic of ‘Engineering a Better World’ and building online communities that are more compassionate, safe, and trustworthy.

In the photo, which was taken by Matt Sayles, the Duchess wears a Cartier watch, which belonged to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

The £17,800 watch was worn by Diana on a number of occasions, and was reportedly a gift from her father on her 21st birthday.

Since she joined the Royal family, Meghan has been gifted several items from Diana’s personal jewellery collection – including a gold bracelet, and a pair of butterfly earrings.

Meghan also re-wore an Alexander McQueen Grain de Poudre suit for the photo, which retails at £2,300.

The Duchess first wore the suit back in February 2018, when she attended the annual Endeavour Fund Awards.

