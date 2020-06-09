Megan Barton Hanson reveals she’s ‘in no rush’ to date after dumping married millionaire

The reality star didn't know that the property developer had a wife

Megan Barton Hanson reveals she’s ‘in no rush’ to date after dumping...

Megan Barton Hanson has revealed that she’s “in no rush” to date – after dumping her married millionaire lover.

The 26-year-old was recently papped kissing Harry Fenner during a park date, however, she has since dumped him – after finding out about his wife.

Opening up about her love life, Megan told Closer magazine: “I love being in love, but I’m in no rush to find a relationship any time soon.”

“I’ve had a lot of intense relationships recently… so now I just want to focus on being me.”

The Love Island star explained that she has been “feeling a bit frustrated” lately during the lockdown period.

“While it’s been lovely spending time with my parents, I am feeling a bit frustrated,” she confessed.

“I can’t wait to have sex again – I think I’ll have a whole other life once I’m no longer living with them.”

“I do have a lot of sex toys, though – I think self-love is really important, especially during these times.”