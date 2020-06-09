Home UK Showbiz Megan Barton Hanson reveals she’s ‘in no rush’ to date after dumping...

Megan Barton Hanson reveals she’s ‘in no rush’ to date after dumping married millionaire

The reality star didn't know that the property developer had a wife

Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
Megan Barton Hanson has revealed that she’s “in no rush” to date – after dumping her married millionaire lover.

The 26-year-old was recently papped kissing Harry Fenner during a park date, however, she has since dumped him – after finding out about his wife.

Opening up about her love life, Megan told Closer magazine: “I love being in love, but I’m in no rush to find a relationship any time soon.”

“I’ve had a lot of intense relationships recently… so now I just want to focus on being me.”

The Love Island star explained that she has been “feeling a bit frustrated” lately during the lockdown period.

“While it’s been lovely spending time with my parents, I am feeling a bit frustrated,” she confessed.

“I can’t wait to have sex again – I think I’ll have a whole other life once I’m no longer living with them.”

“I do have a lot of sex toys, though – I think self-love is really important, especially during these times.”

 

