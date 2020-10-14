Megan Barton Hanson gets tattoo tribute to ex removed – admitting she went through a ‘bad breakup’

The Love Island star got the ink covered up following the split

Megan Barton Hanson has got a tattoo tribute to her ex removed, admitting she went through a “bad breakup”.

The Love Island star revealed she previously had a tattoo that said “Love” on her right forearm, but had it covered up with a hummingbird after the relationship ended.

Since 2019, Megan has been getting the ink laser removed, and showed off the result on her Instagram Stories today – with only a small amount of the tattoo remaining.

“Getting a cover up today and I can not wait,” she shared.

Showing a before photo of the large tattoo, Megan urged her followers not to rush choosing a cover-up piece.

“It was so dark,” she wrote, “This was also a cover up before that said ‘Love’ – I went through a bad breakup and got it covered the next week!

“Kids don’t rush these things even if the pr**k did cheat on you you can still have the word love tattooed on you and not be as dramatic as me.”

Megan recently opened up about her OnlyFans earnings, after joining the X-rated subscription site over lockdown because she was “bored”.

Speaking to The Sun last month, Megan admitted she had easily made £100,000 since joining.

“The reason I went on Only Fans is because I was bored during lockdown and all the events I usually go to weren’t going to be there any more,” she told the publication.

“So I thought, ‘How am I going to keep myself entertained?’”

“I felt like a hypocrite as I was going around doing these talks with Ann Summers about empowering women and I wasn’t actually expressing my own sexuality.”

“I don’t know how much I made but it’s been more than a hundred grand,” Megan confessed. “I just do bikini pictures, underwear pictures and I’ll do the odd topless picture and that’s as far as it goes.”

OnlyFans has exploded in popularity over the past few months, as it’s allowed celebrities to make easy money during the coronavirus pandemic.

The platform is a subscription-based service, which allows content creators to earn money from users who subscribe to their account.

Over the past few months alone, stars like Tyga, Jordyn Woods, Kerry Katona and Blac Chyna have joined the phenomenon.

