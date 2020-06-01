Megan Barton Hanson dating ‘married multi-millionaire’

The Love Island star has been spotted kissing her new man

Megan Barton Hanson has been spotted kissing a new man, and he is reportedly less than a year married.

The Love Island star, 26, has been seen kissing property developer Harry Fenner, 30, with the pair enjoying a date this weekend in Essex.

However, according to the UK Sun the former model had believed Harry was “single”, but he actually wed his current wife last July.

The pair were photographed kissing in Harry’s swish Lamborghini over the weekend, with the UK Sun publishing the photos.

“Megan really likes Harry and has been getting to know him and spending more time with him. She asked him whether he was single and he said he was,” a source told the newspaper.

“She had no idea he was so newly married,” the insider insisted.

“She would never go behind another woman’s back, so this will be upsetting for both her and Harry’s wife Charlotte.

“He even told her that he was once engaged but it hadn’t worked out. He’s lied through his teeth to her. She’s gutted.”

It comes just weeks after rumours of a split between Megan and her girlfriend Chelcee Grimes, after they both unfollowed each other on social media and deleted photos of each other from their pages.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.