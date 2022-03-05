Megan Barton Hanson and James Lock confirm they’re back together – two months after split

Megan Barton Hanson and James Lock have rekindled their romance, just two months after they split in December.

The former Love Island star, who turns 29 this weekend, confirmed the news by revealing James has whisked her off on a romantic weekend away.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Megan shared a video of a hotel room decorated with birthday balloons, and revealed James had surprised her with some sweet gifts.

The glamour model tagged James in the post, before sharing a close up shot of her saucy cake.

Megan also posted a photo of the shoes James bought her, a pair of designer Mach & Mach heels – which retail at £1,030.

In the videos, the reality star gushed: “Oh my god, what a little cutie!”

The couple confirmed they’re back on after James recently admitted he’d love Megan to be his girlfriend.

He said: “I’d love to have Megan as a girlfriend, she’s a great girl, she ticks all the boxes, but we never actually labelled it.”

“I never said she was my girlfriend, she never said I was her boyfriend. As far as girls go, she ticks all the boxes for me.”

The pair went public with their romance in October, but just two months later, Megan and James split following a trip to New York.

At the time, an insider told MailOnline: “Megan’s relationship with James hasn’t worked despite her being hopeful after he surprised during the early days of them dating.”

“As time has gone on, they have argued more and the holiday they shared together in New York last week didn’t go at all to plan.”

According to The Sun, the pair met while filming the current series of MTV’s Celebrity Ex On The Beach.