Meet the first confirmed contestant of Love Island 2022

Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne is the first confirmed contestant of Love Island 2022.

The 24-year-old, from Swansea, is hoping to find Mr Right on the hit dating show – which returns to our screens on June 8th.

She said: “In Swansea there is just no-one I can find, I’ve tried and there’s just nobody there anymore. I need to break out and broaden my horizons and Love Island just brings everyone together for me.”

“I haven’t got to go out and I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!”

On what she’s looking for in a partner, Paige said: “Just positive energy, lots of bubbly energy. I am a good cook and I’m quite mumsy so I’ll look after anyone that needs looking after.”

“If I had to pick a signature dish, it would probably be a Sunday dinner. My roasties are up there, I think Gordon Ramsay would be impressed – I think he would be like ‘9/10 or 10/10’.”

She continued: “I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys so was like, ‘Right, that’s it. I’m going to focus on me.’ Then I was like, ‘Ok, I’m bored now, I’m lonely and I miss love and the connection and everything else.’ I’ve been on a few dates but I just haven’t clicked with anyone.”

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.