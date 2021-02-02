Maya Jama urges followers to get smear test – as she waits for the results of a biopsy

Maya Jama has urged her followers to get their smear tests, as she waits for the results of a biopsy.

The radio presenter revealed she’s having cells in her cervix “monitored”, after delaying her check-up by a year.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 26-year-old said: “It’s very rare I get serious but I don’t see it talked about enough. Girls, if you haven’t done already, go and get your smear test.”

“I know it seems butters and uncomfortable and awkward but it’s not that bad and it’s so important. I’ve just had to get my second one because I left it a year for my second check-up.”

“You’ve just got to check on these things,” she added.

“As some of you know, I find it hard to be serious about anything but I might as well tell you what’s going on because I’m getting so many messages from loads of people saying, ‘I’ve been putting it off.'”

“But there’s these things – I’m not a doctor, probably not the right terminology – but I think they’re called ‘cins’ (cervical intraepithelial neoplasia), and he thinks I have cin two.”

“So the first one is fine, [with] cin two you have cells that you need to monitor and then the third is cancerous or will become cancerous.”

“So when I went today, he took a biopsy, so like a little bit inside of me, and that’ll get sent off and I’ll find out. You basically have to monitor these things and it’s better you catch it sooner rather than later so it doesn’t go into something else.”

“Just get checked, don’t put it off, it’s minor. They’re professional doctors, they’ve seen a million f*****s, they’re not going to be shocked by any.”

“I know that’s a weird thought because I always thought like, oh my God, they’re gonna see my narn, but it’s just minor.”

Returning to her Instagram Stories after being inundated with messages, Maya wrote: “Thank you for your messages.”

“Can’t reply to all but seeing how many of you have now booked to get the smear because of my stories is so good!”