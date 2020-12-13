Maya Jama reveals she’s landed her first movie role

Maya Jama has revealed that she’s landed her first movie role.

The former Radio 1 DJ recently landed her first major acting gig starring in Katherine Ryan’s Netflix series The Dutchess, and is now set to make her big screen debut.

According to The Press Association, the 26-year-old shared the news on Channel 4’s show Sunday Brunch, revealing the film is set to start filming early next year.

“I am supposed to be doing a film but because of Covid everything has been pushed back,” Maya said.

“It was supposed to be in April then it got moved to the next month, next month, and now fingers crossed February.

“It’s secret-y at the moment, but I am playing somebody really shy that’s the opposite to me and it’s in the Caribbean so that’s why it can’t go ahead.

“So, those are my two clues, but I don’t know if I am allowed to give out anything else,” she admitted.