Maya Jama defends decision to follow only THREE Islanders from the series – as fans claim she’s ‘taking sides’

Maya Jama has defended her decision to follow only THREE Islanders from the series – as fans claimed she’s “taking sids.”

On Monday night, American bombshell Toni Laites and Casa Amor boy Cach Mercher were crowned the winners of season 12 of the series.

The pair had a lot of ups and downs during their time in the villa, but their relationship grew stronger in recent weeks.

During their time in the villa, Toni particularly experienced a divide among the girls, becoming closest to Shakira and Yas, while Islanders such as Meg, Helena and Megan had their own friendship group.

Following the results, eagle-eyed fans noticed host Maya Jama had only followed Toni and her fellow finalists and besties Shakira Khan and Yasmin Pettet.

One fan wrote: “People were assuming that she only followed them because they were in the top three. But she actually started following them a few weeks ago.”

However, Maya hit back at the assumptions, writing: “No I followed them yesterday after the show was finished. And last time I checked I had free will to follow whoever I like lol.”

Throughout the series, fans have praised Maya for sharing her honest opinion on the Islanders, rather than shying away.

In one instance, during the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling, Helena could be seen laughing at her partner’s shocking behaviour during the time away, despite coming back single.

But Maya quipped: “I don’t know, I probably wouldn’t find that funny if I was in a couple with someone like that.”

However, Harry appeared to later win Maya over, when she chatted to the pair ahead of the results on Monday night as she told him: “You are in the final and there’s something that the public have seen that obviously gives love story.”