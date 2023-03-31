Max George gets emotional as he marks the first anniversary of Tom Parker’s death

Max George got emotional as he marked the first anniversary of his bandmate Tom Parker’s death on Thursday.

The Wanted singer sadly passed away on March 30 last year aged 33, after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

The late 33-year-old is survived by his wife Kelsey, whom he married in 2018, and their two young children – Aurelia, 3, and Bodhi, 2.

Taking to TikTok on Thursday, Max said: “Obviously today is the one-year anniversary of Tom’s passing. A difficult day for everyone that knew him.”

“I wanna start by saying that my thoughts are with Kelsey and the kids and all of his family – Noreen. Nigel, Lewis especially.”

“It’s been a year and I know, you know, people say time’s a great healer, but to be honest, you know, I don’t feel any – I don’t feel any better about the situation now than I did a year ago tomorrow, when I woke up that next morning.”

“What it’s taught me is that I’ve done more in the last year, personally myself, than I’ve probably ever done in my life.”

“And that’s probably what the loss of Tom has given me,” Max continued.

“And you know, the one thing that probably gets me the most, and it actually – it f**king annoys me actually, that I think about him more now than I did when he was here.”

“Obviously apart from the fact that when we lived together, or we were touring together, cause you know, we were with each other every day.”

“But like, I think of him far more now than I did between the years of say 2014 and 2022.”

“And I think what I’ve learned from his passing is never get too comfortable with the people that you love – because those you can’t replace.”

“Time doesn’t replace people who are your best friends, or who have your heart.”

“So, never get too comfortable. Cherish absolutely every moment. Always tell your loved ones that you love them, because when they’re not here, that’s when you realise the most that you should have done that.”

“And I wish – I wish that I’d spent more time with him, and it’s mad to say. But on the flip side, I would never have known what was gonna happen was gonna happen.”

“So, time hasn’t, isn’t healing much yet.”

“On the flip side, as much as I do think about him a lot more, and that disappoints me because I didn’t when I wasn’t with him when he was around, it also gives me more moments to think of good things about him – which always puts a smile on my face.”

“So anyway, I’m gonna end it there. Thank you for all the lovely messages today, and please keep sending all your support towards and the kids, and Nigel and Noreen and Lewis.”

“Love you all, and Tommy – Love you too, and I miss you mate.”