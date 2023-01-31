Max George and Maisie Smith take a MAJOR step in their relationship

Max George and Maisie Smith have taken a major step in their relationship.

The Wanted singer was first romantically linked to the EastEnders actress last August, after splitting from his longterm girlfriend Stacey Giggs.

The couple have since jetted off on a number of lavish getaways, and have even sparked engagement rumours.

Max and Maisie have now taken a huge step in their relationship, with The Wanted star asking his girlfriend to move in with him.

In a video shared via TikTok, the 34-year-old got a key cut for the EastEnders actress and attached a keyring which read: “Maisie’s keys 2A 🖤.”

Max hid the key in a pick ‘n’ mix bag at the cinema, and asked Maisie to blindly pick something out of the bag.

The 21-year-old sweetly agreed to move in with her beau at the end of the video.

A host of fans took to the comments section to congratulate Maisie and Max on the monumental step in their relationship.

One TikTok user wrote: “She looks so unbelievably happy, this is beautiful,” while a second wrote: ” I LOVE them”.

A third said: “Oh Max this is so sweet, love knowing you’re happy,” and a fourth chimed in: “Best of luck to you both on the next journey together, love ye”.

Watch the full video below: