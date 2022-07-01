Matt Richardson rushed to hospital after suffering from ‘amnesia’ following Dublin gig

Matt Richardson has revealed he was rushed to hospital this week, after suffering from amnesia.

The comedian shared the worrying news with his 33k Instagram followers on Friday.

Matt posted a photo of himself and his brother at Green Day’s gig in Marlay Park, Dublin on Monday – but told fans he couldn’t remember any of the concert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Richardson (@mattrichardson3)

He wrote: “My brother and I went to see Green Day in Dublin last week. And I sadly can’t remember it as I’ve had a lovely infection which caused some wonderful affects to my brain and loads of amnesia.”

“After a really cool trip to hospital, I’m trying to piece it all together again.”

“Hopefully the memories come back but if I owe you money, sorry you’re on your own x,” he joked.

Two hours later, he commented under the post: “Spoiler alert: I’m okay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Richardson (@mattrichardson3)

The comedian’s comments section was flooded with messages of concern from his friends and fans.

Laura Whitmore commented, “Hope you’re ok!!! X,” while The Chase star Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan wrote, “Flipping heck.”

Comedians Paul Smith and Lauren Pattison also reached out as they commented, “Ahh man. Get well soon ❤️,” and “Get well soon champ xx,” respectively.

The TV personality competed on Dancing on Ice in 2021, but he is best known for co-hosting The Xtra Factor with the late Caroline Flack in 2013.