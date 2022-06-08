Matt Healy and FKA twigs ‘split after two years of dating’

Matt Healy and FKA twigs have reportedly split after two years of dating.

According to The Sun, the 1975 frontman and his singer girlfriend called it quits after work commitments “pulled them in different directions”.

An insider told the publication: “Sadly things haven’t worked out. Those around them thought this was going to be it but it hasn’t been the case.”

The source went on: “There was no massive row or fallout. When lockdown ended they both found themselves pulled in different directions with work commitments.”

“The whole thing is still very raw and naturally she is upset but she’s got her friends around her who are supporting her.”

Just days before the breakup, Twigs took to TikTok to share a video of her kissing Elite star Arón Piper.