Matt Hancock reveals his biggest fear ahead of stint on I’m A Celeb

Matt Hancock has revealed his biggest fear, ahead of his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The controversial politician will make his show debut alongside comedian Seann Walsh during tonight’s episode, which will see them face their first Bushtucker Trial.

The British MP had to resign from his role as Health Secretary last year, after it was revealed that he had breached social distancing restrictions by kissing his married aide Gina Coladangelo at his cabinet office.

Watch Matt Hancock affair video as he kisses Gina Coladangelo in his office after checking the coast is clear https://t.co/AutUSdQM6k — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) June 25, 2021

Prior to the scandal, Matt had been at the centre of the UK government’s fight against the pandemic, often appearing on the TV and radio to urge the public to follow the strict rules to contain the virus.

He also advised people to “avoid casual sex” and to “stick to established partners”.

Speaking ahead of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Matt said he was looking forward to the public seeing him “warts and all” on the show.

Explaining his decision to sign up for the series, the former Health Secretary explained: “When I got approached to take part, I did think long and hard about it but one of the reasons that I felt able to say yes was because the IAC team have put in place a system so I can be reached at any point on any urgent constituency matters.”

“Lots of people have a view on me from being Health Secretary in the pandemic dealing with some very difficult issues, but that’s not the whole story.”

“I am looking forward to throwing myself into it all like I do everything in life. You can’t hide anything in the jungle, you see somebody warts and all.”

While viewers are looking forward to watching Matt take on Bushtucker Trials when he enters the jungle, others are not so impressed that he signed up for the show.

Earlier this week, Matt was publicly condemned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said he was “very disappointed” by his decision.

Despite this, the politician has insisted he’s received a lot of support from his colleagues.

“I informed the Whip and I gave my reasons. I have had a lot of supportive messages from people who can see what I am trying to do to show that politicians are people too,” he said.

As for his biggest fear heading into the jungle, the 44-year-old confessed: “I have never come across a snake at close quarters and so I am pretty worried about anything to do with snakes.”

“I am not claustrophobic or at least I haven’t been found to be but that’s the thing about I’m A Celebrity – it is the unknown.”

“I’ve watched the show over the years, I love how it gets down to the essence of people but it’s really entertaining as well.”

Matt also said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the public picks him to do a lot of the trials.

“I am hoping I can win some stars for the camp, but most of all I am looking forward to being myself,” he added.

Matt and Seann’s arrival in camp was fast tracked this week, following the sudden departure of Olivia Attwood.

The Love Island star had to leave camp after just 24 hours for medical reasons, and sadly she was unable to return.