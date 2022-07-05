Marvin and Rochelle Humes tease vow renewal for their 10 year wedding anniversary

Marvin and Rochelle Humes have teased their vow renewal as they approach their 10 year wedding anniversary.
Marvin enjoyed a lads getaway to Ibiza as his wife of ten years jetted to Paris, seemingly celebrating their second stag and hen dos.
On Monday, the dad-of-three posted photos of his trip, as he teased that the couple would be renewing their vows.
Marvin captioned the post, “Great times on the great white isle this weekend with the lads ahead of the big day with Rochy 😍 #NotAStag #LowKeyWeekend #10Years.”
The JLS star also shared a photo of Rochelle to his Instagram story and captioned it: “My bride 😍.”
Rochelle also shared some photos of her trip to Paris on Instagram.
The 33-year-old captioned a gorgeous reel, “Oops… I’m doing it again… 👰🏽♀️🤣 Thanks to my girls for the best weekend FULL of surprises… ☁️ Some might call it extra, I say it’s excellent.. ✌🏾 10 years… #itsmyhenagain.”
In one Instagram photo, the mum-of-three wore a white corset crop top, light-washed jeans and a white beret with a built-in veil, as she posed in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Rochelle’s younger sister Sophie Piper posted her own series of photos to Instagram, and captioned it, “#itsherhenAGAIN 🇫🇷❤️✨.”
Marvin and Rochelle married in a romantic ceremony at Blenheim Palace in 2012.
The couple have since welcomed three children together – Alaia-Mai, 9, Valentina Raine, 5, and Blake Hampton, 1.