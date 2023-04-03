Marnie Simpson shares stunning photos from her wedding day

Marnie Simpson has shared stunning photos from her wedding day.

The Geordie Shore star married her longtime love Casey Johnson, who she shares two children with, last month.

The newly weds shared their wedding photos with OK! Magazine, and Marnie then took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the snaps with her fans.

Their wedding was attended by family and friends, including many of Marnie’s Geordie Shore co-stars.

It’s understood the couple are also filming the celebrations for an upcoming TLC reality show.

A source previously told The UK Sun: “It’s set to be an intimate and meaningful ceremony which will take place in the UK.”

“Only close friends and family will be in attendance and Marnie’s so happy that she’ll be able to share this moment with her co-stars too.”

Marnie and Casey first met back in 2017 while filming the show Single AF, and they got engaged in August 2020.

The reality stars welcomed their first son, named Rox, on October 29, 2019.

The couple welcomed their second son, named Oax, on May 18, 2022.