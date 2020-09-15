Marnie Simpson details ‘horrendous pain’ after being diagnosed with chronic health condition

The Geordie Shore star revealed she suffered months of pain after giving birth to her son Rox

Marnie Simpson has shared details of the “horrendous pain” she experienced as she was diagnosed with a chronic health condition.

The Geordie Shore star opened up about her battle with a chronic bladder condition, which flared up after she gave birth to her son Rox last October.

“I was in the most horrendous pain with bladder spasms and burning,” she told new! magazine.

The 28-year-old revealed that she was initially misdiagnosed with interstitial cystitis, before being told later that she was suffering from a chronic UTI.

“I was diagnosed in 2016 and managed to get it under control with bladder medication by 2017,” she explained.

“I was symptom-free for two and a half years, then when I gave birth to Rox, it all flared back up again.”

Marnie admitted she experienced “a lot of pain and burning”.

“I was in and out of hospital as they just couldn’t get to the bottom of it.”

Marnie said that during filming for Geordie Shore, the symptoms were minor, adding: “But after I gave birth, it was a whole new story.

“I felt like I had glass inside my bladder. I couldn’t even move it was so bad. I had to be given sleep medication as I was up in the night weeing all the time. It lasted continuously for a good six months.”

“I have good days and bad days, but it’s categorised by flares so when I flare I’m in a lot of pain, but they’re less frequent now.

“Before it was every day, whereas now I’ll have four good days, then one bad day, then another four good days and then two bad days. The bad days are a bit outnumbered now,” she admitted.

Marnie added that she believes the condition causes her anxiety: “It’s a Catch-22 because I find I’ve got anxiety because I’m worried it’s going to come on.

“But when it happens, it brings on anxiety. It’s a nightmare.”

The reality star admitted she had to carry an adult potty around during lockdown in case of emergencies.

“I did in lockdown because obviously everything was shut. So lockdown was tricky,” she shared.

“I have a disability card that tells people I’ve got a medical condition, so they have to let me use a toilet wherever it is.”

Marnie said that she was advised to have a C-section when giving birth to Rox, but decided against it for fear of online judgement.

“I was worried what people would think,” she admitted, “It’s an invisible illness so people don’t understand it.

“I knew because of the comments I’d read people were assuming I was just choosing a C-section because I had the money – like I didn’t care about my baby. So I ended up having a natural birth hoping for the best.

“Everyone was saying it’s better for the baby to do it naturally, but ultimately it wasn’t best for my baby because Rox had a poorly mum for six or seven months.”

“I regret that I listened to people when I should have trusted my own instincts and done what I knew was best for me and Rox. I put other people’s opinions before our safety and it was foolish.”

Marnie spoke about the support she received from her fiancé Casey Johnson, admitting it confirmed for her that he is “The One”.

“I already knew that, but this has been the biggest test ever. He’s shown me that he loves me unconditionally.”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.