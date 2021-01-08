Marnie Simpson confirms plans to marry Casey Johnson this year – following split rumours

Marnie Simpson has confirmed her plans to marry Casey Johnson this year, after sparking split rumours.

Just days after fans feared the couple had broken up, the reality star shared their plans to wed in 2021.

Speaking on her Instagram Story, Marnie said: “So much to try and go on this year. It’s going to be so hard with Covid.”

“We’re hoping to get married in September and we want to buy a new house.”

“Me and Casey have realised it’s going to be a lot harder to find a house than we actually thought. Its going to be a long a** process.”

Trying to remain positive, the 28-year-old added: “But we’re not going to give up, we’re going to keep looking.”

The news comes after Marnie shared a series of cryptic quotes on her Instagram on Sunday, sparking rumours she had split from Casey.

But just a few days later, the reality star posted a photo of her hugging Casey on Instagram, confirming they’re still an item.

The mother-of-one captioned the post: “Never let the sadness of your troubles and the fear of your future ruin what you have!”

“Be strong, fight your battles no matter how hard they are, and if you push your loved ones away in despair the ones who truly love you will always choose to stay no matter what,” she added.

Marnie and Casey met on the MTV dating show Single AF in 2017, and welcomed their son Rox in October 2019.

Less than a year later, the couple announced their engagement in August 2020.