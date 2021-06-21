Marketing executive hoping to find ‘funny and caring’ partner on Love Island

The 25-year-old is the latest contestant confirmed for the new season

Chloe Burrows will be jetting off to Majorca this summer for the new season of Love Island.

The 25-year-old is a financial services executive who is tired of “situationships” and is looking for the real deal.

The Bicester native describes herself as funny, adding: “I’m always the funny one in a situation. I always try and make everyone laugh. Outgoing, I’m quite bubbly and always doing something.”

Describing what she’s looking for in a partner, Chloe said: “I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you.”

“And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you. Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more.”

“I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back.”

Love Island returns to our screens next Monday, June 28 at 9pm on Virgin Media One.