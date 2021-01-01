His mum said she has had "the worst coughing fits ever"

Mark Wright’s parents reveal they are both sick with coronavirus

Mark Wright’s parents have revealed they are both battling coronavirus with his mum Carol saying she’s suffering “the worst coughing fits ever”.

The 61-year-old announced the news on her Instagram page on New Year’s Eve.

Sharing a photo alongside her husband, Carol wrote: “Well what a year this has been. This Christmas and new year I was unable to spend it with my loved ones.

“My hubby and I have got attacked with the virus all over Christmas, my husband is fighting it, I am suffering the worst coughing fits ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Wright (@carolwright1)

“But my hubby and me will pull through this. It has taught me something in life, never think that this virus isn’t real.

“Never take things for granted, always be there for others and it’s made me appreciate life so much.

“The little things in life are more important then the big ones. Love and caring is all we need.

“Happy new year to every one and let’s hope next year is the best year for every one.

“I just want to thank the NHS for helping my husband hopefully recover this. Fingers crossed x.”

Her daughter Jessica Wright shared a series of love heart emojis under the emotional post.

Meanwhile Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, who is friends with Mark, wrote: “Sending love carol! Love you guys.”