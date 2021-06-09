Mark Ronson confirms his engagement to Meryl Streep’s daughter Grace Gummer

The couple have been dating since last year

Mark Ronson has confirmed his engagement to Grace Gummer.

The couple, who were first linked last year, sparked engagement rumours last month when Grace was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Speaking on The FADER Uncovered podcast, Mark confirmed: “I got engaged last weekend.”

The DJ revealed he had his first kiss with his now-fiancée while listening to Tame Impala’s debut album Innerspeaker.

“There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque,” he said. “But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It’s still my record.”

Mark and Grace’s romance came after Grace’s split from her husband Tay Strathairn.

Grace is the daughter of Hollywood actress Meryl Streep and her husband Don Gummer. According to The Sun, Mark met Grace’s famous mum after the couple had been dating for “several months.” A source told the publication: “They seemed to like him, which is a good sign. It would be daunting for any guy to try to charm Meryl Streep.”